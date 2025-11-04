Afrobeat singer Great Adamz in running for Grammy nominations

Great Adamz.

An Afrobeat singer-songwriter from Northampton is in with the chance of two Grammy nominations after having both his debut album and a former single put forward in the initial stages of the competition

Great Adamz made it through to First Round Voting in both the Best African Music Performance category for his song Love Your Neighbour and in the Best Global Music Album category for his record Blessed Boy.

Voting took place last month and on Friday, November 7, Grammy organisers will reveal the official nominees for the 2026 event.

Great Adamz said: “This was very unexpected but with the album doing over five million overall streams we felt if we submitted the album it could be considered but considering the process is so long and complicated we weren’t very confident.

“It’s a massive milestone for my career and considering how much Northampton has pushed me I am dedicating this next phase to NN, to the town that helped me grow. Also to my family and to God.”

After organisers announce the nominees for each category, final round voting then takes place in December and January ahead of the Grammy Awards event in February where the overall winners are announced.

Great Adamz added: “I didn’t actually check if we have been nominated until a voting member messaged me on Instagram to say ‘I have just voted for you and your album is very inspiring.”

Great Adamz released Blessed Boy last year. The record contained the single Love Your Neighbour.

In recent years he has performed regularly live across Northampton, collaborated with other local acts and also performed on the main stage at the annual Northampton Music Festival with his band, The 99 Band.

His latest single, Body And Soul was released in September and features fellow Northants musician Maddox Jones.

Great Adamz is signed to Radikal Records who put both the album and single forward for nomination.

Talking about his music, he said: “I think I have always wanted to make impactful and happy music. I always said every song told a story and every song had a message. “Love Your Neighbour that was nominated is one of my favourite songs ever.

“It speaks about love and with how society is going at the moment, that’s something we could all do with. Love your neighbour as you love yourself.”

The 68th Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://www.grammy.com and https://www.greatadamz.co.uk