Acts to compete in semi-finals of Metal 2 The Masses for Bloodstock place
The annual competition is held across the country to give acts the chance to play at the Bloodstock festival which is held in Derbyshire in August.
In recent months, acts have been battling it out in heats of the Northamptonshire leg of M2TM.
The first semi-final takes place this weekend on Saturday, May 31, and will see performances by Hedra, Headswitcher, Vulgarithm and Elysian Divide.
The Guest headliner will be Djinova.
The second semi-final will be the following week on Saturday, June 7.
Acts competing include Last Chance, Backseat Juliet, Dead Villains and Dead Bait.
The guest headliner will be Voidwalker.
Bloodstock is the UK’s largest independent metal festival.
This year it will be headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira.
Winners of the Metal 2 The Masses play on the Hopical Storm New Blood Stage.
Both semi-finals are being held at the Kingfisher in High Street, Wellingborough.
Doors will open at 3pm. Tickets cost £7 in advance or £10 on the door.
Advance tickets are available via https://grabthetickets.com/events/m2tm-s-2025-semi-final-one and https://grabthetickets.com/events/m2tm-s-2025-semi-final-two
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.