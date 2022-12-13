Acts, initiatives and venue honoured at inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards ceremony

The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards ceremony took place at The Charles Bradlaugh.

Musicians, a live venue and others involved in the music scene in the county have been honoured at the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

The event was held at The Charles Bradlaugh pub in Northampton last night, with 14 awards handed out.

Song Of The Year went to alternative new wave trio Phantom Isle for their track 1992 from their EP, Out Of Blue with Album or EP Of The Year awarded to Jennah for the LP Romance Is Dead.

Music Video Of The Year Award went to Corby duo Flash Peasants for Three Day Week and Pop Artist Of The Year to Great Adamz.

FFSYTHO?! picked up the award for Rap / Grime / Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year with Tu-Kay & Ryan receiving Acoustic / Folk Artist Of The year.

R&B / Jazz / Blues Artist Of The Year went to Jazz Colossus and Sarpa Salpa picked up the Indie / Rock / Alternative Artist Of The Year accolade.

Dance Artist Of The Year was won by Carly Wilford and Cover Artist Of The Year Award by Pure Genius.

Lay It Down won The Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year with The Scratched Record Podcast picking up Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year award.

Producer Of The Year Award was won by Young Chencs and Local Music Venue Of The Year was won by Abington Square’s The Black Prince.

Talking about the ceremony, event organiser Tommy Gardner said: “The night had such a great atmosphere and it was brilliant to see so many members of the local music scene there to celebrate their and of course, other’s achievements.

“I feel very proud we have been able to come together to celebrate the amazing scene we have here in Northamptonshire.”

More than 2,500 people nominated musicians and venues across the categories earlier this year following the launch of the event.

Organisers then revealed a shortlist of candidates in each category before people were allowed to vote for the winners.

Mr Gardner added: “One thing that stood out among the nominees was the huge variety of music genres.

“We are very lucky that we have such a varied range of artists among the scene.”

The Outstanding Contribution To Local Music award, decided independently by the organisers, will be made at a future date.

Turning to the future Mr Gardner said he was hopeful the event would return.

He said: “We are looking into how the event can evolve year on year while being sustainable and supporting the music scene. Watch this space.”

