Actor turned musician Kiefer Sutherland announces August Roadmender gig

Kiefer Sutherland will headline the Roadmender in August.

Sutherland has been a professional actor for 40 years, starring in movies such as Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, and also in the TV series 24, Designated Survivor and Rabbit Hole.

Throughout his acting career, he's pursued other projects that have been personally and creatively satisfying.

In 2016 he released the first of three studio albums over a period of five years, Down In A Hole, Reckless & Me and his most recent - 2022’s Bloor Street.

Kiefer has gigged extensively across the UK and Europe, playing more than 600 shows.

Aside from music and acting, in 1992 he began competitively roping on the USTRC circuit, winning rodeos in Phoenix, Indio and Los Angeles and running a small cattle ranch on the central coast of California.

He headlines the Roadmender on Tuesday, August 13.

Tickets cost £35 in advance and go on sale on Friday, May 17, at 10am.