Acclaimed Scottish rockers Big Country making Roadmender return on Saturday

Big Country are headlining the Roadmender.

Scottish alternative rock group Big Country return to Northampton to headline the Roadmender this weekend.

The band were formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson – both natives of the band’s hometown of Dunfermline in Scotland.

Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyrics, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler.

This is the Big Country that, with Producer Steve Lillywhite, recorded the classic debut album The Crossing in 1983.

The band found worldwide success with the release of the album’s classic singles Fields Of Fire, Chance and signature song In A Big Country, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling more than two million copies.

The Crossing subsequently received three Grammy nominations in the USA.

The run of success continued throughout the 1980s with the release of the anthemic single Wonderland and the second album Steeltown in 1984 which debuted at Number 1 in the UK and featured the hit singles East Of Eden, Just a Shadow and Where The Rose Is Sown.

During the late 1980s, the band continued to tour across the UK, Europe and the US, headlining gigs as well as supporting the likes of Queen and Roger Daltrey.

Their third album, The Seer was released in 1986 and featured the single Look Away, which topped the Irish singles charts and also peaked at number seven in the UK.

Peace In Our Time followed in 1988 with Big Country going on to release a further four albums in the 1990s before founder member Stuart Adamson sadly died in 2001.

After a prolonged period away from recording and touring, in 2007 members of the band reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Country and released their ninth record, The Journey, in 2013.

Big Country are guitarists Bruce and Jamie Watson, drummer Mark Brzezicki, singer Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.

They bring their Wonderland tour to the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 20. Doors open at 7pm.