Acclaimed metallers Carcass to headline Roadmender

Joining Carcass at the Northampton venue in June will be Unto Others and Conjurer

By David Jackson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Carcass will headline the Roadmender in Northampton in June.
Melodic death metallers Carcass are heading to the Roadmender in June as part of a 16-date UK tour.

Pioneers of the genre and grindcore, Carcass formed in Liverpool in the mid-1980s releasing five albums before disbanding in the mid-1990s.

However, after an 18-year hiatus, they reformed in 2007 and have gone onto release two albums – 2013’s Surgical Steel and most recently 2021’s Torn Arteries.

The latter topped Metal Hammer magazine’s Top 10 Death Metal Albums of 2021 and Decibel’s Top 40 Albums of 2021.

    The line-up features original members, guitarist Bill Steer and singer and bassist Jeff Walker.

    Carcass headline the Roadmender on Thursday, June 1. Support is by Portland’s Unto Others and Conjurer.

    Tickets cost £25 before fees and are available in advance via https://www.seetickets.com/event/carcass/the-roadmender/2579758

    For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the Roadmender, visit https://www.theroadmender.com

