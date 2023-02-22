Carcass will headline the Roadmender in Northampton in June.

Melodic death metallers Carcass are heading to the Roadmender in June as part of a 16-date UK tour.

Pioneers of the genre and grindcore, Carcass formed in Liverpool in the mid-1980s releasing five albums before disbanding in the mid-1990s.

However, after an 18-year hiatus, they reformed in 2007 and have gone onto release two albums – 2013’s Surgical Steel and most recently 2021’s Torn Arteries.

The latter topped Metal Hammer magazine’s Top 10 Death Metal Albums of 2021 and Decibel’s Top 40 Albums of 2021.

The line-up features original members, guitarist Bill Steer and singer and bassist Jeff Walker.

Carcass headline the Roadmender on Thursday, June 1. Support is by Portland’s Unto Others and Conjurer.

Tickets cost £25 before fees and are available in advance via https://www.seetickets.com/event/carcass/the-roadmender/2579758