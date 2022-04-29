A sparkling line-up of well-known personalities will be taking part in a football match next month to help improve the lives of children with cancer.

A number of high-profile names are set to take part in the charity match at Villa Park Stadium on Sunday, May 22, to raise funds for the Northamptonshire childhood cancer charity Niamh’s Next Step.

Those set to put their football boots on include Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and football freestyler, Jeremy Lynch, TOWIE star Dan Osborne and TV personality Calum Best, who is also the son of the Manchester United legend George Best.

Also playing the field will be former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara, Steps singer Lee Latchford-Evans, ex-Villa player Darren Bent and Love Island contestants Jake Cornish and Brad McClelland.

Actor Nigel Boyle, who played H in Line of Duty, is also in the squad, alongside the SAS Who Dares Wins presenter Ant Middleton and Fast and Furious star Martyn Ford.

Soap stars Jamie Borthwick and Max Bowden, who play Jay Brown and Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, will reunite on the pitch with some of their former colleagues, including Jake Wood, who is best known for playing Max Branning, Dean Gaffney, who portrayed Robbie Jackson and Danny Walters, who played Keanu Taylor.

Founder of Niamh’s Next Step, Chris Curry said: “It is amazing to have the backing from Sellebrity Soccer for the third year in a row.

“We feel honoured to have the support from a star-studded line up of celebrities who are helping us to fund crucial research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh. We are hoping people will come together to help us fight childhood cancer.”

The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

The game will kick off at 4pm on Sunday, May 22, however doors will be open from 2:30pm.

Standard tickets cost £15 plus a booking fee, while VIP tickets cost £35.

Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive.