Annika is back and season two is finally arriving on the BBC 📺

Annika’s second season is finally arriving on BBC.

It comes two years after the first season was on terrestrial TV.

But who is in the cast for the upcoming episodes?

Annika is coming home to the BBC and the second season is finally set to be broadcast on terrestrial TV. Nicola Walker returns as the titular character for the latest episodes.

The crime drama is based on the original radio series, Annika Stranded, which could be heard on BBC Radio 4. It swaps the action to Glasgow for the TV version.

But who else is in the cast for Annika season two? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Annika on TV and start time?

Nicola Walker stars in Annika, the crime drama set around The Clyde and Scotland's islands. Pic: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Just like the first season, the show originally aired on Alibi before coming to the BBC a couple of years later. The second series was broadcast on the channel in August 2023, but terrestrial TV viewers can finally see the newest episodes.

Annika season two will start on BBC One today (August 2). It is set to start at 9.10pm and the episode will last for approximately 50 minutes.

What to expect from Annika this weekend?

The preview for the first episode of season two, via Radio Times, reads: “When a phone containing a brutal drowning recorded is handed in to MHU headquarters, the pressure is on for Annika and the team to track down the murderer.”

It is the first of six episodes, which is the same length as season one. Annika was filmed in and around Glasgow.

Who is in the cast of Annika?

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke

Varada Sethu as DS Harper Weston (series 2)

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

The show also features plenty of guest stars because of its case-of-the-week style format. So keep your eyes peeled for any surprise appearances.

Nicola Walker, who you may recognise from the first four seasons of Unforgotten, voiced the character in the original radio version. She has returned to play the character in the TV version as well.

In the BBC Radio 4 version, the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

Who is new for series 2?

Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is the new face in the main cast of Annika for season two. She plays DS Harper Weston and joins after DS Tyrone Clarke leaves the team.

Varada Sethu was most recently on screen as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who - the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. She had previously appeared in the episode Boom in 2024.

She also played Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in Hard Sun. Varada also had a role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s Andor.

