10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Hamlet, Abington Courtyard, Northampton, until August 4

Shakespeare’s tale of revenge and intrigue is to be performed in the open air. It has been specially adapted by the director to be performed in the open air.

www.masquetheatre.co.uk.

2 FAMILY

Circus Funtastic, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, until August 27

Come to the circus and be amazed by daring aerialists who’s mix strength with flexibility.The illusionist is out to dazzle you and the audicnes will be in stitches with the clown Bobbo. Alejandro is out to impress with his amazing hand balancing skills and a whole lot more under the traditional big red and white big top.

01604 408181

3 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy. Call the Midwide star Laura Main will star as Princess Fiona. It will be the final chance to see the show as the run finishes at the weekend.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 THEATRE

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kilworth House Theatre, Until September 9

Tickets the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical are in short supply. It brings to life the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours.

www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Dan Knight - EP launch, Charles Bradlaugh, Northampton, August 3

Singer songwriter Dan Knight is marking the release of his new EP Breakthrough with this gig. Support is by Burning Codes, Decades and Padded Needed. Doors open at 7pm, admission £5.

fb.com/Danknightuk

6 OUTDOORS

Hollowell Fete and Flower Festival, August 4-5

The action packed afternoons will include competitions, games, open gardens and a vintage vehicle display. Entrance is £5 for adults. There’s fun for all the family with beautiful courtyard and wildlife gardens to walk around, the ‘Hatched, Matched and Dispatched’ themed floral display in Hollowell church, a treasure hunt, art and craft competitions, homemade crafts and cards stalls to look around, hook-a-duck and delicious homemade teas being served in the village hall.



7 MUSIC

The Little Mix Show, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, August 5

A highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award winning girl band, Little Mix.

Featuring all of Little Mix’s chart topping hits Black Magic, Hair, Love Me Like You, How Ya Doin, Wings and Shoutout To My Ex and it is suitable for all ages.

www.thedeco.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Andre Rieu - Amore A Tribute to My Love, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, August 5

Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square, the Maastricht concert features the maestro in his element, along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests. André delivers an unforgettable musical experience full of humour, fun and emotion for all ages. It will be a show which pays tribute to all of the things that he loves in the world.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

The Schizophonics, The Garibaldi, Northampton, August 5

California trio The Schizophonics are headlining The Garibaldi. They released their debut LP Land of the Living last year. Support by The Bopins and DJ Phil Istine. Music from 8pm, admission is free.

www.schizophonics.com

10 FAMILY

Delapre by the Sea, Delapre Abbey, Northampton, August 6-12

Come to the seaside in the middle of Northampton with all the fun of the seaside right on your doorstep. There is free entry although some of the activities have a charge.

The event runs from 10am-4pm each day.

www.delapreabbey.org