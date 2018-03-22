10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 22-25

This is the final few performances of Shrek the Musical at Northampton which turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy designed for the entire family. Join Shrek, (Steffan Harri) and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Laura Main) from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon.

2 THEATRE

The Pirates of Penzance, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 22-24

This perennial favourite by Gilbert and Sullivan sees the Pirate King, the Major General, hordes of hapless policemen and swashbuckling pirates come to blows over orphans, daughters and indefatigable piratical deeds. Expect plenty of laughter from the Northampton Gilbert and Sullivan group

3 MUSIC

Kast Off Kinks, Deco Theatre, Northampton, March 22

The Kast off Kinks are actual former members of the legendary band The Kinks. Members include original drummer Mick Avory, John Dalton Ian Gibbons ( and Dave Clarke. Expect all of the hits to be performed.

4 MUSIC

Lindisfarne, Spinney Theatre, Northampton, March 23

The legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers return to form with a classic six-piece line up of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements on vocals, mandolin, fiddle and slide guitar.

5 MUSIC

Belcanto Choir, Salvation Army, Kettering, March 24

The 10th anniversary concert will be coming to Kettering with a variety of music to be performed. They have much needed funds for charity and local churches.

6 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, March 24

Johnny and the Baptists, Andrew Bird and Phil Cooper are in the line up for the venue’s comedy club. There will be riotous music and biting satire from Johnny and the Baptists, story telling from Andrew Bird and charm from Welsh comic Phil Cooper.

7 COMEDY

Jess Robinson, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 26

Join multi award-winner and Britain’s Got Talent 2017 semi-finalist Jess Robinson for an evening of spot-on celebrity impressions, musical comedy and stunning vocal gymnastics. Jess and her incredible vocals will take you on a dizzying journey through hilarious musical mash-ups, serving a feast of styles and genres from Billie Holiday and Judy Garland to Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé.

8 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

I Believe in Unicorns, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, March 26

This intimate show is set in a library full of books that hold more than stories within their pages. It is a tale of the power of books, and the bravery of a young boy called Tomas.

9 THEATRE

Ying Tong, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, March 27-31

Under pressure to write The Goon Show to end all Goon shows, Spike Milligan is planning his escape from amental institution dressed in only his pyjamas. After applying to the British Museum to get his marbles back, he starts to lose his grip on reality and threatens to kill all the Goons. Will his partners in Goon - Harry Secombe and Peter Sellers -

be able to stop him?

10 COMEDY

Phill Jupitus, The Core at Corby Cube, March 28

Stand-up comedian TV stalwart Phill Jupitus brings an evening of tales, laughs

and diversions to The Core at Corby Cube on Wednesday 28 March in Juplicity, when audiences can watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funny man drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

