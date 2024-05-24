Moment woman applies make-up while driving in morning traffic on the motorway captured in shocking footage
Shocking video footage shows the moment a woman applies her make-up while travelling along the M40.
The driver is so focused on applying her make-up, she doesn’t notice police officers in a National Highways unmarked HGV cab driving alongside her. Even when the officers beep their horn she carries on applying her make-up, the car swerving as she focuses on the mirror.
The incident was captured by Warwickshire Police patrolling in the unmarked HGV cab over two days as part of the Operation Tramline safety campaign. A total of 63 offences were detected. These are the latest in over 46,150 offences which have been recorded by officers in the Operation Tramline HGV cabs since the national safety initiative was launched by National Highways in 2015.
It comes ahead of a Week of Action (June 3 to June 9) using the HGV cabs which will target unsafe drivers along the length of the M6.
Inspector Si Paull, from Warwickshire Police, said: “Our officers are very enthusiastic about taking part in operations using National Highways owned unmarked HGVs because it allows us to intercept drivers like these who do not take driving seriously and could so easily be involved in a serious or fatal collision. Our aim is to save lives and unfortunately we are seeing too many drivers showing total disregard for their own safety and that of other road users whilst driving at motorway speeds.”
