Take a look inside this abandoned old Natwest bank which a couple bought for just £31k and transformed it into a home - complete with the original safe and doors.

Video (click to play above) shows the impressive transformation of a former NatWest bank building, which has been turned into a shop and a two-bedroom flat for £60,000.

Ryan Green, 28, and his wife, Nicole, 27, a care assistant, bought the former bank in February 2022 they completed the project in October 2022 - which costed them £60,000.

Ryan Green, a property developer, from Penmaenmawr, Conwy, North Wales, got the building at an auction. He said: "I always knew it was there and it had been shut down for ages. I wanted it, mainly because I saw it and I grew up with it in the village. I never remember it being open. It’s such a cool building and it was going for so cheap - it was a no-brainer.”

They spent £60k installing a new bathroom and kitchen, eight new double-glazed windows, removing 75 per cent of the walls and replacing two roof. He said: "We needed a new ceiling, new heating, new rewiring, a fire alarm. It was just an empty shell. It's had so many issues and been a big learning curve.”

Despite the issues, Ryan's hard work renovating the old NatWest bank proved a success, as it has now been valued at £250k. After being boarded up for so long, Ryan says the locals are glad to see it being given a new lease of life.