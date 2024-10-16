This video More videos

Heartbreaking footage shows 'waterfalls' of 3,000 bits of rubbish including drinks cans and Santa hats left by people on Mount Snowdon.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows cascades of waste on Yr Wyddfa Mountain in Wales including drinks bottles and rucksack covers. An 'unprecedented' litter-pick on the iconic mountain left volunteers in shock - as they realised they had only scratched the surface.

From a misplaced Santa hat to plastic bottles and rucksack covers - The British Mountaineering Council volunteers removed 2,765 items of litter from Yr Wyddfa during a two-day-clean up. Over 63 per cent of the items (1,737) found were single-use products - and the most prevalent brands were Lucozade, Redbull and CocaCola/Monster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video grab from heartbreaking footage showing 'waterfalls' of 3,000 bits of rubbish including drinks cans and Santa hats left by people on Mount Snowdon. | The British Mountaineering Counc

On the first day of the clean-up (20 September), the crew saw an expert abseiling team descend into the Trinity Gullies on Clogwyn Y Garnedd, a steep area on the north-east side of the mountain, to retrieve the ‘waterfall’ of rubbish that had accumulated over many years.

This litter collection effort is the first of its kind - and aims to change attitudes to what people take with them to the mountains. Tom Carrick, BMC Access & Conservation Officer for Wales, emphasised the significance of this operation: "The most staggering realisation was the amount of single use plastic bottles within the gullies, I look forward to working with my colleagues across Eryri to begin to find a solution to encourage the use of reusable bottles on the mountainside.”

Volunteers from The British Mountaineering Council during a two-day-clean up from Yr Wyddfa Mountain. | The British Mountaineering Counc

On the Saturday, a 40-strong team of volunteers joined forces in the Upper Glaslyn bowl to collect and sort the rubbish. Equipped with recyclable bags, pickers, and protective gloves, the team worked under the guidance of qualified Mountain Leaders. The event not only aimed to remove single-use pollution but also to educate and empower the outdoor community.

The team of volunteers, with support from the experts at Trash Free Trails, were encouraged to document their findings as part of the State of the Trails Report, contributing to broader environmental research and awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad