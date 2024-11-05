This video More videos

This is the adorable moment a toddler tries to “save” his dad from falling through a glass walkway at Blackpool Tower.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents Stephen Gee, 30, and Frances Gee, 30, were enjoying a trip to Blackpool when they came across the 380ft-high skywalk at the Tower.

Mason Gee, 3, takes after his mum and is scared of heights, so when his dad walked out onto the skywalk to show his son there was nothing to be worried about, he was having none of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Gee, 3, worried about his father Stephen Gee, 30, walking on a glass walkway | Frances Gee / SWNS

The young boy, scared for his dad, began to shout "no, no, no" at the top of his lungs in an attempt to "save" him.

Frances, a senior carer based in Plymouth, Devon, said: "It was so sweet to see how much he cared for Stephen.

"He does seem to have a fear of heights, but he wasn't scared for himself.

"He was scared for his dad."

As soon as Stephen realised how emotional Mason was becoming, he walked over and comforted his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen said: "I didn't take it that seriously until I turned around and saw him starting to cry.

"At that point, I walked over and gave him a big cuddle to reassure him.

"My wife was also trying to tell him that I was going to be fine, but he didn't start to calm down until I was off the glass."