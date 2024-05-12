Video shows uninsured teen driver crash untaxed car during police chase
Video captures the shocking moment an untaxed and uninsured teen driver lost control of his car during a high speed police chase. Blayze McKane, 19, failed to stop for officers, and his vehicle reached up to 115mph as he tried to evade police.
He then leaves the road via a slip road, narrowly missing a van, before his silver Vauxhall then crashes. McKane admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid third party insurance at Lewes Crown Court on April 2.
Reckless teen disqualified from driving
The unemployed teen, from Peacehaven, was disqualified from driving for 18 months. The court heard how officers spied McKane at the The Drove, Falmer, and signalled him to stop before the pursuit ensued. He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work as part of a one-year suspended prison sentence, and complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions.
McKane had been pursued by police in Sussex and failed to stop for officers along the A27 near Brighton on February 4 He later claimed he had been ‘too scared to stop’ for the police. RPU Investigating officer PC Ben Dart said: “McKane’s driving was appalling. He reached dangerously high speeds which put other road users at high risk. We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”
