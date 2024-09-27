Supermarket worker, 21, wins £160K Maserati in £20 prize draw - but won’t take the 199mph supercar to work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An Asda worker has swapped supermarkets for supercars after winning a 160K Maserati - but says he won't take it to work.
Jasper Hemsworth, 21, scooped the 199mph Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo as an “Early Bird Prize” in an Omaze Million Pound House Draw - for £20.
Its Twin-turbo 3.0 V6 engine uses Formula 1-derived technology and produces an impressive 550PS with a whopping 650Nm of torque.
Jasper, from Devon, works at his local Asda, as well as volunteering at a local primary school as his dream is to become a teacher one day.
He said: “When Omaze called to tell me I’d won the car, I was surprised and dubious in equal measure, but once it started to sink in, I knew I was going to have to keep it. It's just so beautiful and well made, a real delight to own.
“I didn’t actually have time to celebrate as I had a shift at Asda starting in an hour. I won’t be taking my new car to work as a Maserati might look a little out of place in the Asda car park!
“I want to keep it for special occasions and road trips abroad across Europe with my family. We will do a proper grand tour in it as that's what it's made for after all!”
Jasper hopes his good luck continues and he’ll “one day win an Omaze house to go with my car”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.