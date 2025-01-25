‘Magnificent’ moment more than 200 sheep are herded through town

This video More videos

Brilliant drone footage shows a flock of sheep making the journey through a town to moorland - only stopping for a quick chew on some grass.

Here, we bring you the top five video stories from National World this week.

Zoo welcomes ‘extremely rare’ 30cm tall adorable Philippine spotted deer fawn

The fawn, which is just 30cm tall, was born to first time parents Eugene and Pandora.

Staff at Bristol Zoological Society have been left 'delighted' at the birth, with there thought to be fewer than 700 Philippine spotted deer left in the wild.

The zoo is also asking for the public’s help in naming the fawn, which is just over a week old.

NHS worker wins £1M after putting his lottery tickets under a lucky shamrock stone

An NHS worker has scooped a huge £1 million lottery win after putting his tickets under his lucky stone.

Andy Hornsby, 56, from Redcar, said he had a ‘funny feeling’ about the EuroMillions draw on New Year’s Eve, so decided to buy two lucky dip tickets, despite not usually playing the game.

When he got home, Andy put his tickets under the lucky shamrock stone he and his fiancée, Mandy, keep on their mantelpiece for good luck.

Minutes before the new year began, the medical delivery driver checked his tickets to find he was a millionaire.

Boy, 2, two, hostel-hopping in Asia so he can grow up around other cultures

A two-year-old backpacker from Portsmouth has embarked on his first long-haul trip, hostel-hopping around Asia - because his parents want him to grow up "around other cultures, discovering the world."

Louis Bennett, 32, and Kay Chalaris, 34, used to backpack separately before meeting in a Cambodian hostel in November 2018.

But after staying in southeast Asia for five months, the pair had no further savings to travel with - and were forced to stop completely after the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Two years later, Kay fell pregnant with the couple’s son, Aris, now two, and haven’t been able to go on an extended trip since.

After saving £8,000 in total, to cover flights, accommodation, food and public transport, the family set off for an indefinite trip around Asia on January 16.

‘Magnificent’ moment more than 200 sheep are herded through town

Incredible footage shows the moment more than 200 sheep ran through a small town in the Yorkshire Dales.

Wayne Hutchinson, one of the countryside’s most respected livestock photographers, recorded the flock of Swaledale ewes storming through the narrow streets of Hawes in North Yorkshire.

The sheep can be seen being herded from their farm to moorland above the village, a common practice during the winter months.

They are followed by a farmer on a quad bike and his border collie, who keeps the sheep in line as they pause to chew on grass.

Pedestrians battle strong winds as Storm Éowyn hits UK

Footage shows pedestrians battling strong winds on Princes Street in Edinburgh as Storm Éowyn hit the city.