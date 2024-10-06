This video More videos

This is the moment a brazen yob tells cops he was driving at 76mph in a 30mph zone because he “wanted to have a bit of a blast”.

Footage shows officers following the car as it careered across a roundabout before racing along a back street at almost 80mph. When he was stopped by police officers who informed him of his speed, he casually replied: “I just wanted to have a bit of blast,” adding: “There’s no excuse for it you know what I mean?”

West Midlands Police released the footage as part of the ‘Fatal 4’ crackdown on dangerous driving. In the first six months of this year the force stopped more than 2,000 drivers.

A total of 1,252 were arrested for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs in the first six months of this year, with 478 motorists caught speeding, 144 caught without wearing a seatbelt, and 344 caught using mobile phones.

Another clip a lorry driver being caught using a mobile phone while another shows a mother and child travelling without a seatbelt.

Officers are seen asking the driver why the youngster is in the front seat and not strapped into a child seat in the back.

One officer tells the motorist: “I don’t want to hear excuses like ‘child’s removed the child seat’. That is totally unacceptable.”