In the footage, officers can be seen entering a property shouting, “Police, stay where you are!” - before waking a man sleeping on the sofa and handcuffing him.

Farhaz Rahman was arrested in February after officers conducted a series of warrants as part of Operation Hypernova - a force-wide crackdown on county lines drug dealing and human trafficking.

Cambridgeshire Police

Rahman was arrested at his home in Cambridge and his mobile phone was found to contain text messages to other gang members linked to drug dealing.

Farhaz Rahman, 22, of Cheddars Lane in Cambridge, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on August 23.

Cambridgeshire Police’s Operation Hypernova, which took place in February, saw 51 county lines dismantled and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.

