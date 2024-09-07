This video More videos

Watch the moment Barry Robinson says 'you've got me fair and square' as police handcuff him on the street - after he stole jewellery and cash when he burgled a home while the residents were on holiday.

A wanted crook admitted to police they had got him ‘fair and square' as he was arrested.

Burglar Barry Robinson was a wanted man after breaking into a Wisbech home while residents were on holiday in April this year.

But a plain clothed officer spotted Robinson as he walked along Cowgate in Peterborough city centre, putting him in handcuffs.

As he was arrested, Robinson said “you got me fair and square, job done.”

Now he has been jailed for two years.

‘Job done’

Cambridgeshire Police said Robinson (49) broke into the home in Acacia Avenue, Wisbech overnight on 20 April.

A friend of the owner went to check on the home on 21 April when they discovered lights on inside, along with a garden gate open and a downstairs bathroom window smashed.

CCTV footage from neighbouring houses was checked which showed Robinson returning to the house several times where he stole numerous items including speakers, hair styling tools, jewellery, perfume, and cash, as well as helping himself to food from the kitchen cupboards.

Forensic samples were taken from glass of the broken bathroom window, which showed a DNA match for Robinson.

He was arrested in Peterborough city centre on 26 April.

Break ins at barbers and cafe

Robinson appeared in court the following day after being charged with burglary which he admitted, however was given bail by the courts until his next hearing on 10 June.

Two days before he was due back in court, Robinson was arrested after committing a series of burglaries at businesses in Wisbech overnight on 8 June.

Police received a call at about 10.40pm reporting a burglary in progress at Kings Barbers, in Norwich Road, where part of the till had been stolen. Officers attended however the suspects had fled.

About half an hour later, Robinson was caught on CCTV trying to force open a door to Kimz Hair Salon, in Market Street. He failed but at about 3am moved on to Britannia Café, in Blackfriars Road, where he kicked through a glass panel of a door and stole the till.

A witness immediately called police who were deployed to the area and, with help from CCTV operators and a member of the public who gave descriptions, officers found and arrested Robinson in Wisbech Park where the stolen till had been dumped.

In his pockets officers found a large amount of coins, a pair of gloves and a torch.

While in custody, Robinson was further arrested in connection with the theft of a car from a driveway in Henry Street, Wisbech, earlier in the year after a DNA match was confirmed.

Robinson, of no fixed address, was later charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary with intent to steal and attempted burglary, all of which he admitted in court.

He also admitted a charge of theft from a shop where he stole laundry products from QD, in Market Place, on 27 November.

“Robinson clearly showed no regard for the lasting impact his actions would have on his victim"

Robinson appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (29 August) where he was sentenced to two years in prison and made subject of a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the Acacia Avenue burglary victim.

Detective Constable George Corney, who investigated, said: “Burglary is one of the most intrusive crimes and Robinson clearly showed no regard for the lasting impact his actions would have on his victim who has been left feeling unsafe in her own home.

“The damage and disruption caused to businesses should not be underestimated either. I’m pleased he has admitted the offences and the sentence passed reflects the impact of his crimes.”