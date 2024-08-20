We lie to our kids and say their birthdays are on a different day each year - this way we celebrate together
Parents Abbie and Callum Guy have admitted they "lie to their children" in telling them their birthdays are on a different day every year.
Abbie, 26, and her husband, Callum, 27, a Carlisle United footballer, say they started doing this so they could both be there for their children's special days.
They have two children - Ava, five, and George, three - but Callum's strict work schedule means he is often training or playing in a match on their actual birthdays. Abbie says they decided to just tell the children their birthdays are on a different day - when both she and Callum are not working - so they can do something fun to celebrate.
Abbie and Callum have "lied" to their children about the date of their birthdays for three years now - and say they will continue to do so for as long as they can.
Abbie shared the idea on her TikTok account @abbieguy and received almost 500k views and 500 comments.
Abbie, a stay-at-home mum, from Nottingham in Nottinghamshire, said: "It must've been Ava's second birthday when my husband couldn't be there because he had an away game. That's when we started it. We never wanted him to have to miss out again and we never wanted Ava to miss out on having her dad there on her birthday.
“I had quite a lot of people being like 'OMG, why have I not thought of this?' I think people generally understand that a child would rather celebrate their special day with both of their parents if they can."
