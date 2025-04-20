Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dashcam footage shows the minibus veering onto the wrong side of the road, before crashing into a Toyota Yaris and a Volkswagen Polo.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a minibus driver crashed head-on into a car.

The incident, which involved a red Ford Transit minibus, a red Toyota Yaris and a red Volkswagen Polo, happened on the A30 Sherborne Road at Purse Caundle and was reported to police at 6.15pm on September 7 2023.

Benjamin Charles Foster, who was driving the red Ford Transit minibus, was crossing into a filter lane as if to turn right before continuing onward towards oncoming traffic and colliding head on with the red Toyota Yaris. A red Volkswagen Polo, travelling behind the Yaris, consequently collided with the rear of the Yaris.

Benjamin Charles Foster. | Dorset Police

A man aged in his 60s was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. A man and a woman, both aged in their late teens, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A road closure was put in place to enable emergency services to safely deal with the incident.

Following police enquiries, Benjamin Charles Foster, 35, of Yeovil in Somerset, was arrested and subsequently charged in relation to the incident.

On April 16 2025, at Bournemouth Crown Court, Foster pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as charges of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and was disqualified from driving for seven years.

Police Constable Adam Carr, of the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Foster’s dangerous driving and failure to have a valid licence and insurance showed utter contempt for both the law and the victims who sustained serious injuries due his reckless actions.

“Through our enquiries, we were able to identify Foster as the driver responsible for this collision and ensure he was brought to court to face the consequences of his actions.

“We continue to urge motorists to make sure they have valid a licence and insurance to ensure they can drive legally on Dorset roads.”