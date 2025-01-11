This video More videos

Video shows a stunning Peaky Blinders mural that has almost been completed by a street artist.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows a new mural that has almost been completed, on the side of Steven Knight’s Digbeth Loc Studios where part of the new Peaky Blinders movie is being filmed. The mural, which is almost finished shows Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy of course, on the side of the studio wall.

It’s been designed and created by the artist Mr Murals.

Mr Murals shared this before and after - what do you think? | Mr Murals

He took to his Facebook page to share the image, saying: “Before and After* (*nearly finished) photos of my recent Peaky Blinders Mural for Digbeth Loc Studio’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Production on the Peaky feature film got under way the end of last month at the studio. The studio opened in Digbeth last year and it is hoped to grow the local production industry by bringing jobs and industry focus.