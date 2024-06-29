This video More videos

Chilling CCTV footage has captured the moment a masked machete-wielding burglar smashes up the front windscreen of a car, during a terrifying rampage.

The thug was caught on camera during a violent rampage where he smashed up cars and demanded money from his terrified victims. In the video, Nathan Smith, 33, is seen wearing a balaclava, gloves and brandishing a machete, as he smashes the windscreen of a vehicle parked in Cambridge Crescent, Bassingbourn, at about 2.40am on 21 November (2023).

He waved a machete while demanding cash

Smith, who was highly intoxicated, then barged his way through a garden gate and walked up the path to a side door and smashed the glass while demanding the occupants hand over money.

Nathan Smith, 33, of Old North Road, Whaddon, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and three counts of criminal damage. | Cambs Police

While the victims inside called police, Smith continued to cause damage from the outside, shattering the kitchen window, leaning inside and waving the machete, before leaving a few moments later. He also used the machete to break the glass of a Citroen Nemo and a Renault Capture, also parked in the street. Smith was found by armed officers a short distance from the home asleep on the ground with the machete lying next to him.

