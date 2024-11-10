Bodycam footage shows the moment Adam Barnard imitated strangling someone to police a day before he strangled his girlfriend Tara Kershaw to death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrowing footage shows a man who strangled his girlfriend to death showing the police an impression of throttling someone, "like you see on The Simpsons".

On November 7, Adam Barnard, 41, of Princes Road, Great Yarmouth, was convicted of the murder of Tara Kershaw, 33, who was found dead at her home with compressions to her neck on January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage released by Norfolk Police shows Barnard talking to officers the day before her death, when Tara Kershaw alleged she had been attacked by him.

Adam Barnard. | Norfolk Constabulary / SWNS

Barnard is heard making an apparent reference to several scenes in The Simpsons, when Homer chokes his son Bart. He said: “I don’t know, my idea of strangulation is…Aaaarghhhh (with hands shaking) like you see on The Simpsons… with a little voice…Wawwawawa (shaking hands again)”.

Barnard, who lived in the same guest house as the victim, claimed Miss Kershaw had attacked him with a lamp while he was sleeping. His murder trial heard how Miss Kershaw had made several complaints to police about her boyfriend, who she said had repeatedly told her he would kill her.

Norfolk Constabulary made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in January 2024 in relation to previous police contact with the victim and Barnard. The IOPC has subsequently confirmed it is conducting its independent investigation.