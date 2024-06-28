Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum was left with "a mullet" after getting her hair caught in an electric whisk.

Natalie Walker, 38, suffered an unfortunate mishap last month when her long hair was caught in an electric whisk while she attempted to make pizza dough.

The mum-of-two ended up having to cut the whisk blades from her elbow-length locks - leaving her with "tufts".

The clips she posted garnered almost 10 million views on TikTok as she said the videos "went mental" - and said it's made her a 'local celebrity' as people recognise her wherever she goes.

She says she gets stopped by people every time she leaves the house - asking if she is "the girl who got her hair caught in a whisk".

Natalie Walker, 38, went viral on Tik Tok after getting an electric whisk stuck in her hair | Natalie Walker / SWNS

Luckily Natalie sees the funny side - although she is now left debating whether to get her hair cut in a short pixie style as the incident left her with "a mullet".

Natalie's hair after the whisk incident. | Natalie Walker / SWNS

Natalie, a full-time mum, from Preston, Lancashire, said: "I had my phone propped up making pizza dough, I was kneading it by hand but I wasn't kneading properly with my hands so I got the whisk.

"Something distracted me for a second and the next thing, my hair was caught in it. I was like 'this can't be happening!'. It's very very slowly growing back, but it was long and blonde before, now it's just tufts. I wear a hair clip to try and hide the tufts."

Natalie's hair before the whisk incident. | Natalie Walker / SWNS

Luckily, Natalie's children - aged 11 and 15 - were entertained by their mum's viral moment. But poor Natalie said she hasn't touched her electric whisk since the incident - and swears she'll be sticking with a hand whisk from now on.

But thanks to the videos, Natalie said she feels like a "local celebrity" as she got so much online attention that people from her area recognise her.

Natalie's hair after the whisk incident. | Natalie Walker / SWNS

She said: "I have had a fair few people each week who say 'are you the girl who got her hair caught in a whisk?'.

