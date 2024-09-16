This video More videos

Dramatic video shows a huge fire that broke out at a recycling centre, where 15 vehicles were discovered ‘fully alight’.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking footage shows a huge blaze as it broke out at a recycling centre, which was so big that residents reported seeing the smoke in a neighbouring town. Witnesses described hearing ‘loud bands and explosions’, before fire and rescue workers discovered 15 vehicles alight, along with warehouses that were also on fire.

A total of 12 fire crews were sent to tackle the industrial blaze, although this was since scaled down to five. Residents of Basildon, Essex are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters expect to be on scene all weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire at a recycling centre in Hovefields Avenue, Basildon. | Essex Fire and Rescue / SWNS

Lacey Alby, who lives on the caravan site next to Burnt Mills Industrial Estate where the blaze broke out, said "gas bottles exploding" sounded like "bombs were going off." She said: "We can't get home insurance so if this had gone bad for us, we would have been burnt to the ground and had nothing left. There were gas bottles exploding like bombs were going off.”

Essex Fire and Rescue were first called to Hovefields Avenue in Basildon, Essex at 1.15am today (Sep 14). Smoke could be seen billowing across the A127 - while some said they could see it from neighbouring Kent.