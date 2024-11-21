This video More videos

Incredible footage shows how a group of locals bravely intervened to prevent a National Express coach from sliding down an icy road.

The dramatic footage (click to play above), captured by a passer by, shows the group of people running to the back of the bus to help push it back onto the road as it appeared to be sliding on the ice.

The locals have been praised nationally after a clip of their efforts went viral on TikTok. Rose Moorhouse sent the footage to NottinghamWorld but also shared it on her TikTok page.

The bus, the National Express 450 route, had reportedly been travelling from London to Mansfield.

There have been no reports of injuries from the scene.