Heroic police officer pulls terrified woman from the sea as tide rapidly rises
Watch the dramatic moment when a Police Constable spring into action, to rescue a woman who had slipped and fallen into the sea, just as the tide was rapidly coming in.
Knowing the danger she’d be in and thinking quickly, PC Nelson, along with his colleagues Sgt Higgs, PC Dixon and PC Walker, ran to her aid, throwing a life ring out and pulling her to safety. The heroic rescue can be viewed in the video (click to play above).
Dramatic bodycam footage shows him throwing the woman a life ring before pulling her to safety, during the Ride The Lights cycling event in Blackpool. In the footage, PC Nelson can be heard saying: "Look at me. Listen, listen. I'm gonna help you. You're all right. Take a deep breath.
"Right, listen to me very carefully. I want you to put that round your waist, under your arms. Take a good firm hold of that rope. What I'm going to do is I'm going to pull you up and I need you to walk. Hold tight, hold on tight." After being brought to safety, PC Nelson reassures the woman that she’s okay before escorting her away from the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst the lady was shaken, she received medical attention and has now made a full recovery thanks to PC Nelson’s incredibly swift actions, which just go to show that our officers have to be ready to attend to any kind of emergency at all times.”
