A man had been speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road, dangerously over-taking other vehicles, before he collided head on with a Nissan Juke.

Shocking footage shows the aftermath of a head-on collision, involving three vehicles - injuring a mum and her six-year-old daughter.

Just before 7.25pm on January 20 2022, Anthony Small drove a blue BMW X5 along Hatters Lane in High Wycombe travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.

He was captured on CCTV travelling across the roundabout at Hicks Farm Rise in excess of 70mph, and was witnessed driving on the wrong side of the road, dangerously over-taking other vehicles.

As Small approached the junction of Totteridge Road, he drove onto the opposing carriageway and collided head on with a grey Nissan Juke.

The force of the impact pushed the Nissan Juke backward, causing it to collide with a white Ford Transit van following behind.

The driver of the Nissan Juke, 29-year-old Crystal Sowden and the passenger, her six-year-old daughter, were trapped in the vehicle following the incident.

Crystal sustained serious, life-changing injuries and her daughter was also injured. Both required long term treatment and rehabilitation.

The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 34-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries.

Small remained on scene for a short time but fled on foot prior to police arrival.

He was forensically linked to the vehicle and CCTV footage recorded by the fire service vehicles arriving on scene captured Small before he fled.

Small lied to police officers, perverting the course of justice.

As the owner of the vehicle, he was served a notice of intended prosecution to name the driver. He completed the form and signed it saying that he had sold the BMW two days prior to the collision.

Enquiries carried out established that this account was a lie. The person he claimed to have sold the vehicle to did not exist.

Small was arrested on January 31 2022, and was charged on November 25 2024.

Small pleaded guilty to a count each of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice on February 3.

On March 27, at Aylesbury Crown Court, Anthony Small, 52, of Hatters Lane, High Wycombe, was sentenced to a total of four years in prison. Small is also disqualified from driving for six years and must pass an extended test to obtain a licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Elizabeth Scurlock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Since 1991, Anthony Small has held a provisional driving licence, only.

“Throughout the investigation, the defendant maintained that he was not driving the blue BMW X5 that evening and that he was not involved in any collision.

“Small stated that he had sold this vehicle, days before the collision, to an individual from Birmingham. We proved this was a lie through a combination of CCTV, forensic and witness identification evidence.

“The investigation proved that the BMW X5 was travelling somewhere between 71mph and 81mph along Hatters Lane, moments before the collision. This road has a 30mph speed limit due to the surrounding area which includes residential properties, schools and shops.

“Small made a deliberate decision to travel at excessive speed, putting other road users and the residents of Hatters Lane at risk. This was wholly unacceptable.

“The standard of his driving that evening, by deciding to drive in that manner was reckless and selfish and this collision was completely avoidable on his part.

“Small pleaded guilty which removed the prospect of the victims having to participate in a trial process and therefore re-living painful moments of that evening.

“The driver of the Nissan Juke unfortunately suffered serious life changing injuries and her daughter was also injured. Both have required long term treatment and rehabilitation which is continuing.

“I am pleased that Small has received a custodial sentence following this incident, and he now faces time behind bars where he belongs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victims in this case for putting their trust in us while Small was brought to justice.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who have committed to our investigation since the outset. Their contribution has, without a doubt, assisted in the positive outcome of this case for the victims.

“I also would like to extend my thanks to members of the public who helped free Crystal and her daughter from their vehicle, in what must have been a very chaotic scene to have come across.

“I am grateful to Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue service for their actions that evening, including their attempts to keep Small at the scene. He made the decision to leave the scene of this serious collision, prior to police attendance.

“I hope that by Small taking accountability of his actions, alongside the sentence passed today, will go some way in assisting the victims with their continued recovery.”

Crystal Sowden said: “Since the car crash involving my daughter, who was six years old at the time, I have been consumed with fear, sleeplessness, anxiety, panic and fear – fear of my daughter dying.

“I also have a fear of dying and it took me a long time to drive again, but if a car comes towards me on an angle for whatever reason, I still flinch.

“I no longer drive at night time unless I absolutely have to, but this is something I do not want to do anymore.

“I was still recovering from being unwell in hospital a year before the crash. The aftermath of what happened in the crash so soon after coming out of hospital has had a detrimental impact on my mental health.

“I can no longer complete my studies as a result of the pain; my career is gone, all as a result of the pain and injuries I suffered in the crash.

“I am mourning the life I once had. The changes in my life and my daughter’s have been a constant struggle. I live with the fear that if things had gone differently that day, my daughter could have been left without a mother.

“This has been a long investigation, all because Anthony Small refused to take accountability for his actions. He has dragged this out, fully aware that his actions could have cost me and my daughter our lives.

“After attempting to lie about not being involved and being caught out, he had no other choice than to enter the guilty plea.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Detective Constable Elizabeth Scurlock, the investigating officer in this case, for her help and dedication throughout this lengthy and thorough investigation.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who came to our aid and helped free my daughter and me from our car. I am so grateful for their kindness and bravery.”