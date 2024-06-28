This video More videos

Inspirational video shows how a 65 year old ‘supergran’ overcame illness - including being ‘10 minutes away from hypothermia’ - to become the UK’s first female wheelchair user to ‘climb’ the Three Peaks.

The inspirational video shows super-fit Mary Lamb as she fought the elements to become the UK’s first female wheelchair user to ‘climb’ the Three Peaks. Watch as 65-year-old Mary makes her way across treacherous - yet spectacular - terrains, with the help of the British Army and her assistance dog Sheldon.

Determined

In her quest to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, Mary suffered a chest infection, stomach bug and was ‘10 minutes away from hypothermia’ - but she did it. She said: “I was told it couldn’t be done and so I was just going to do it and that was all there was to it. You just push on through. If I say I'm going to do something, I’ll do it!”

Gale force winds

Mary’s ‘dream team’ was made up of her three friends Sian Cuthbertson, Jill Tinsley and Kev Pearson, husband Mike and Jamie Macdonald from Dogs For Good. Along with army support, they battled harsh weather including freezing temperatures, gale force winds and driving rain along with treacherous terrain which broke Mary’s specially adapted trike several times forcing them to make repairs as they went.

Mary Lamb, 65, suffered a chest infection, stomach bug and was ‘10 minutes away from hypothermia’ during the gruelling three-day challenge | SWNS/72Point

Assistance dog kept her going

The grandmother of 9 from Wirral has been in a wheelchair since 2007 after she was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. But she has been given her independence back with the help of four consecutive assistance dogs from charity Dogs for Good who are supported by Škoda. Her current dog Sheldon helps with everything, from doing the washing and shopping to helping her undress at night and changing the bed as well as being a companion.

Knocked off [their] feet

And it was the desire to give someone else the chance to have one of these assistance dogs that spurred Mary on during her challenge over June 12,13 and 14 when things were bleak. She said: “At the top of Scafell you couldn't see your hand in front of your face. It was raining, there was sleet, one of the guys got knocked off his feet by the wind and another had a boulder fall on his leg.”

It was only afterwards that Mary was told that she’d been ‘10mins away from hypothermia’ and that they weren’t happy with her continuing.

Mary has so far raised more than £10,000 for Dogs For Good - you can donate to Mary's challenge below. | SWNS/72Point