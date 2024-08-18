This video More videos

Watch the moment a wanted criminal crashed his bike through some trees and into a stream - as he tried to escape police.

Video (click to play above) shows a ‘not fast but a little furious’ police chase, where a man was riding a moped illegally and failed to stop for officers. He subsequently crashed the bike through trees and into a stream, and was trapped underneath the bike while still in the stream.

Drug dealer on moped crashes and falls into a stream | Thames Valley Police

Following a search of a bag in his possession, officers located a lock knife and a quantity of cannabis. Bradley Mills, aged 21, of Mather Way, Oxford, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for officers, careless driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence in a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Mills was already subject to a four-month suspended prison sentence for carrying a lock knife and possession of cannabis from an incident in May this year. He has now been jailed for 10 months.

Investigating officer PC Matt Stansfield of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Mills was not insured and had no licence to ride this bike, and he failed to stop for officers when requested to do so.

“He has shown a flagrant disregard for road safety and the law, and the fact he was already on a suspended prison sentence for earlier offences shows that he also had no regard for the justice system as well.

“I am pleased he has been given an immediate custodial sentence as a result of his behaviour, and I hope he uses the time in prison to reflect on his actions.