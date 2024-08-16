This video More videos

Watch the moment a drug dealer who ran an estimated £191,000 supply line and went on four expensive holidays in four months is arrested at the airport.

Bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer who went on four expensive holidays in four months is arrested at the airport.

Shazad Miah ran a drug line supplying crack cocaine and heroin - with police believing an estimated 2.295kg of Class A drugs, valued at around £191,000, were supplied in Southend in Essex.

Miah held the drug line phones across a period between February and June 2023, with up to five runners working under him. During this time, he went on four expensive holidays within a four-month period - with no other plausible source of income. The trips were paid for from a business bank account and personal accounts set up under a fake car hire business. Using these accounts, he took in more than £30,000 in criminal profit.

Shazad Miah | Essex Police

The day before his arrest, Miah was enjoying himself on a privately chartered boat in Turkey – even sending a picture to one of his runners in the UK. He returned from Turkey to Luton Airport on June 4 2023 where he was arrested by police. Miah was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possessing criminal property.