Dramatic video shows moment drug dealer smashes into railing as he’s blocked by 3 police cars
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic video shows the moment a drug dealer smashes into a railing as he is blocked by three police vehicles - ending a high-speed pursuit in which he collided head-on with an officer’s car.
Dashcam footage shows a police car turning a roundabout before it and two other police vehicles block the driver’s car - surrounding it at the front side and back.
After failing to stop for police on May 10, Thomas Hill drove dangerously through the streets of Peterborough, weaving in and out of traffic at almost double the speed limit and driving the wrong way on roads.
Hill collided head-on with a police car but carried on driving. He was stung on the Nene Parkway, however again he continued driving before he was blocked by police on Oundle Road.
Hill was initially arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, but further arrested after checks on the Police National Computer showed he was disqualified from driving until 2027 and a large duffle bag and suitcase full of about up to £20,000 worth of cannabis were found in the car.
On July 1, at Peterborough Crown Court, Thomas Hill, 22, of Rock Road in Stamford, Lincolnshire, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.