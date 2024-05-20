Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New proposals could soon mean that dangerous cyclists could face tougher sentences, similar to those imposed on drivers - this video report explains.

Motorists can face a life sentence if they’re convicted of causing death by dangerous or reckless driving, but a current loophole allows a cyclist to be jailed for a maximum of two years for “wanton and furious driving.”

