Watch bodycam footage of ‘career criminal’ Curtis Warren’s arrest on suspicion of breaching his Serious Crime Prevention Order.

Bodycam footage of ‘career criminal’ Curtis Warren’s arrest has been released by the National Crime Agency (NCA), after he received a suspended sentence for breaching his Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) yesterday (August 27).

Notorious Merseyside drug trafficker Curtis Warren was released from prison in November 2022 after serving a 13-year sentence for drug smuggling offences. On Warren’s release, he became subject to the SCPO, which placed limits on his use of phones, email accounts and vehicles for five years. Restrictions were also imposed on his financial arrangements and travel. Compliance with the order was monitored by the NCA’s Lifetime Offender Management team.

In July 2023, NCA officers arrested Warren at a property in South Tyneside, where he was staying at the time, on suspicion of multiple breaches of his order. This included operating bank accounts and using a vehicle which he hadn’t declared to the NCA - as well as failing to notify the agency of travel to Spain and a change of address. Officers also found a phone that he hadn’t declared, and £1,500 in cash - in excess of what he was allowed to possess.

