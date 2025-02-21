CCTV shows 'blood-stained' killer strolling around after murdering teen girlfriend

This video More videos

Chilling CCTV footage shows a "controlling" man strolling around a town centre - minutes after he had murdered his teen girlfriend at a train station.

Watch (click to play above) as murderer, Jason Flore, is caught on camera casually walking around a town centre and trying to board a bus with his dog while the fresh blood stains of his dead partner, 19-year-old Stephanie Marie, are visible on his trousers.

Killed in a car park

The 26-year-old was convicted of killing "much loved" Stephanie in a car park last summer. A court heard he had called an ambulance for her himself, saying a woman had been stabbed at the station and wasn't breathing - but that he had to leave for his train.

After eventually being caught by armed police less than an hour after arguing with his partner, Flore told officers: "She did it to herself." Having denied murdering Stephanie, he was convicted by a jury following a two-week trial at Hove Crown Court. He is being sentenced later today (Thurs).

‘Very aggressive’ man with a knife

Jurors heard that on the morning of Sunday, August 18 last year, at around 7:05am, police were called after Flore was seen arguing with Stephanie in the car park of Crawley train station by a person on an overbridge.

Bodyworn footage shows police arrest Jason Flore for the murder of his partner, 19-year-old Stephanie Marie. | British Transport Police / SWNS

He was described by the witness as being "very aggressive" and waving his hands at Stephanie, who was undressed from the waist down, visibly upset and distressed, and holding a knife.

Little over ten minutes later, another emergency call was made for an ambulance by a man, reporting that a woman - Stephanie - had been stabbed and wasn't breathing, but that he couldn't stay with her as had to leave for his train.

999 call

The number the 999 call was made from was later confirmed to belong to Flore. He was then seen by a witness walking away from the station car park, along with his dog, wearing a red jacket.

Flore then attempted to board a bus but was refused travel by the driver. CCTV footage shows the blood of his partner staining the left knee of his grey jogging bottoms, having taken off his red jacket. Flore continued to make his way towards the town centre whilst paramedics and police officers attended Crawley station, where Stephanie was found with a stab wound to her chest.

As paramedics worked desperately to save her, a search with the help of armed response officers continued for Flore.

He was eventually located and stopped heading towards the Three Bridges railway station at 8am, at which point he told officers: "She did it to herself.”

Flore, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by armed officers from Sussex Police.

CCTV footage shows Jason Flore casually walking about Crawley, after murdering his partner, 19-year-old Stephanie Marie, at Crawley station in West Sussex, August 18 2024. | British Transport Police / SWNS

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Stephanie was pronounced dead at 8.16am and Flore was further arrested for murder minutes later.

Footage of his arrest shows armed officers telling him to tie his large dog, which is seen barking aggressively, to a post behind him before shouting at him to lay prostrate on the ground and putting him in handcuffs.

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn, a senior investigating officer for British Transport Police, said Stephanie's life had been stolen from her by her partner.

“Stephanie was a young woman with a whole life ahead of her to enjoy," he said. "But she had it stolen away by a controlling and coercive partner.

"She was a much loved daughter, sister, and mother who enjoyed sports, music – especially playing guitar - and had ambitions to be a hairdresser.

“This outcome is the result of countless hours of investigation and I thank everyone who has contributed to ensuring Stephanie’s killer has been held accountable for what he did today.

"It is important that we remember her name today instead of his.

“While today’s verdict will never replace the tragic loss felt by those who loved Stephanie, it has ensured that justice has been served.