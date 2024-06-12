Manchester Airport M56: Watch as car bursts into flames and is covered with thick black smoke
Watch the moment a car burst into flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke over the busy road.
Fire crews spent around an hour putting out the blaze, near Manchester Airport on Monday afternoon (10 June). The video was shared on social media by passer-by, Rick Bache, who filmed the dramatic incident on their phone.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 2.30pm this afternoon (Monday 10 June), one fire engine from Wythenshawe Fire Station was called to attend a car fire on the M56 from Manchester Airport, Westbound. Crews arrived quickly and used two hose reels and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”
