This video More videos

Watch as businesses across the country board up their buildings amid fears of planned far-right protests on August 7.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows shops and businesses across the UK boarding up their buildings amid fears far-right rioters will cause chaos this evening.

Pub landlords and estate agents are among those who are "concerned" after being warned by police of planned protests later today (August 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests across the capital are reportedly planned to take place at immigration centres. Businesses in London, where protests are planned in four locations, say police visited them yesterday to warn them to take precautions. Shops in Bristol were also seen boarding up their windows for fear of being targeted by the protesters.

Shops on Old Market Road and West Street in Bristol board up their windows and close early amid planned far-right protests. | Tom Wren / SWNS

One popular Walthamstow pub has confirmed it will shut for the day because of the protests and a nursery in the area has warned parents to collect their children "by 5pm" today to "ensure children and staff get home safe and avoid potentially being caught up".

Posting on X, a parent described the need for the advice as "beyond grim".