Customers hoping to get the VE Day 8p fish and chip shop offer will need to be quick.

A Buckinghamshire hotel is offering a traditional fish and chip lunch for just 8p to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Bell Hotel in Winslow is running the offer from midday until 1pm (or until stocks run out) on VE Day (May 8).

The price of 8p is the equivalent of one and a ‘tanner’ (one and sixpence) in today's money.

Posting to social media, The Bell Hotel said: “VE Day marks the end of World War II in Europe and we are celebrating with a good old fashioned British Fish & Chip lunch!

“On Thursday 8th May we are serving up crispy battered cod, chunky homestyle chips and tasty mushy peas - all for the good old-fashioned price of 1 and a tanner (one and sixpence)... you read that right… your delicious lunch for just 8p in today’s money. This fantastic offer is for everyone and will run from midday until 1pm only or until stocks run out.”