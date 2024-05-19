Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the meteor shoot past a group of amazed onlookers.

A luminous fireball shot through the night sky in Europe on May 18.

The meteor was recorded jetting across the atmosphere by excited onlookers. In the short video, the dark sky turns a greenish-blue as the fireball passes.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) fireball camera captured video of the meteor shooting across the sky at 22:46pm. The meteor was not tracked or reported prior to impact.

The ESA had said that their Planetary Defence Office was analysing the size and trajectory of the object to assess the chance that any material made it to the surface.

