Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a man tries to break into a business using an electric saw - but gets caught red handed!

A man has been jailed after police caught him red-handed trying to break into a business with an electric saw. Ian Shakespeare was spotted on neighbouring CCTV cameras (click to play above) trying to force his way through a gate to the premises in Salisbury Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 5.10am on Sunday (18 August) and arrived within minutes. He fled from the scene on a bicycle but was quickly tracked down by officers in Cobden Street and arrested. A number of items including a saw, which had clearly just been used, a wooden pole and a glove were discovered close by.

Shakespeare was charged and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19 August) where he was jailed for a total of six months.