This is the moment murderer Mark Ross stole a delivery van, before purposely ploughing into a parked car to kill the owner who had been desperately clinging onto the vehicle.

Mark Ross was this week found guilty after a trial of murdering Claudiu-Carol Kondor in Wortley in August of last year.

He is to be sentenced today.

Mr Kondor, 42, who was delivering parcels on his rounds, tried to stop Ross from stealing his van on Alliance Street in Armley.

When he noticed 32-year-old Ross jump into the driver’s seat, Mr Kondor grabbed onto the passenger-side door and opened it as Ross drove off.

Ross (pictured top inset) was found guilty of murder after purposely crashing into a parked car to kill Claudiu-Carol Kondor (pictured bottom inset) who was hanging onto the door of his own van to prevent it from being stolen. | WYP

Mr Kondor, dressed in a high-vis vest, was screaming for help, witnesses later said. The video shows Ross reaching speeds up to 60mph.

Mr Kondor held onto the door as his feet scraped along the road for more than 500 metres.

Trying to “get rid” of Mr Kondor, Ross swerved across the road before clipping a parked Mini on Heights Drive in Wortley, which caused the fatal head and chest injuries.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley denied knowing Mr Kondor was clinging on.

He denied murder but accepted he was guilty of manslaughter.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court did not believe his story and returned a majority verdict of guilty of murder. They deliberated for almost seven hours.

Following the verdict, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Claudiu was a decent hard-working man and it’s clear he was determined not to let Ross take his livelihood.

“For half a mile he bravely clung to the open door as Ross swerved the van around at speed before deliberately crashing leaving him fatally injured.

“Claudiu came to the UK from Romania to make a better life for himself. He was described by his work colleagues as being not just a dedicated and valued member of their team but a friend and a confidant. He was also a familiar friendly face to the many people he delivered to.

“His partner, who had also come to the UK for work, has since returned to Romania now seeing no future here. She and Claudiu’s family have been left utterly devastated by his death.

“It is truly heart-breaking that the life of an honest hard-working man has been snatched away by the cruel and callous actions of Mark Ross.

“Through the hard work, dedication and commitment of everyone involved, from those initial attending officers, the public providing information and CCTV, to the analytical and support staff and the detectives there throughout the investigation to its conclusion at court, we have been able to provide justice for Claudiu and his family.”