National Express boosts services between Northampton and Luton Airport

National Express now has 17 departures a day from Northampton to Luton Airport

National Express is increasing services between Northampton and London Luton Airport, just in time for the busy summer holiday period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 16 July, the UK’s leading scheduled coach operator is introducing 17 departures a day, up from 10, offering travellers convenient, affordable and reliable services straight to the airport terminal.

The new timetable sees the 230 service calling at Northampton Grange Park nine times a day, and the 707 route serving Northampton Bus Station eight times daily. Advance tickets start from £15.20 one way, with the fastest journey time reaching the airport in as little as 1 hour 5 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passenger demand for travel on this route has increased 8% compared with 2024, as more people choose National Express over any other transport operator for fast, frequent and stress-free airport transfers.

National Express is increasing its services between Northampton to Luton Airport

Families looking to make the most of their summer holidays can take advantage of National Express’ Kids Go Free offer. Until the end of September, up to three children aged 15 and under can travel for free with a fare-paying adult. Tickets can be booked at www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free, using the promo code KIDSFREE.

Helen Smyth, Commercial Director - Airports at National Express, said:

“As the UK’s leading coach operator trusted by millions of customers each year, we’re pleased to be enhancing our services between Northampton and London Luton Airport at a time when demand for convenient and affordable travel continues to grow. By significantly increasing frequency and improving connectivity, we’re providing holidaymakers with even greater choice and flexibility for great value and reliable airport transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with our fantastic Kids Go Free offer, families across Northamptonshire can enjoy even more savings for their summer getaway the moment they step on board.”

Andy Martin, Surface Access Development Manager at London Luton Airport, said:

“Getting to London Luton Airport by coach has never been easier. The increase in National Express services between Northampton and LLA is the latest example of our broader commitment to enhance connectivity and offer an even greater choice of sustainable, family-friendly travel options to the airport.

“The National Express ‘Kids Go Free’ offer aligns perfectly with the simple and friendly passenger experience we aim to deliver. Whether it's simply a quick getaway, or the holiday of a lifetime, families flying from LLA can take advantage of our dedicated play areas and complimentary activity packs, before jetting off. We look forward to welcoming even more National Express passengers to the airport this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB charging points and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg. Visit www.nationalexpress.com to plan your journey and book tickets.