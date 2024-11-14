Karma Lake of Menteith: Wine & whisky dinner makes return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As it celebrates three years of ownership of the former Lake of Menteith Hotel, now known as Karma Lake of Menteith, owner Karma Group is once again teaming up with renowned wine supplier, WoodWinters, to offer one of its acclaimed Wine & Whisky Dinners.

Taking place on Saturday December 21st, the eagerly anticipated event, costing £80pp, sees a fantastic four course dinner paired with a mix of Old and New World wines from across the globe, together with some exceptional Drams, including rare and special edition Whiskies from Karma Lake of Menteith’s Malt Vault. Mulled wine is served on arrival to get everyone in a festive mood.

Guests can also sample Karma Group’s own blended whisky which was introduced to its portfolio of curated wines and spirits earlier this year.

Menu highlights include smoked mackerel, with beetroot salad & horseradish dressing, a tomato and sourdough panzanella salad, Local Venison, with blue cheese dauphinoise, poached pear & bramble jus, Lamb rump with ratatouille, and a Surprise Dessert to round things off!

Wines include Blackbook Painter of Light Chardonnay, with oak prevalent but restrained, embracing the tropical and stone fruit character with underlying smoky and flint characters. The palate has minerality and length with underlying elements of citrus and saline notes.

Sebestyn Rose 2023 is another stand out wine, hailing from Hungary, with candied banana and pear drops on the nose, coupled with strawberry and tomato leaf on the palate.

When it comes to the whisky, sample the Isle of Rasaay Single Malt, lightly peated with rich dark fruit flavours.

“This event sees the highly anticipated return of our famous Wine & Whisky Dinners,” said Adrian Willmers, General Manager at the resort. “We’re really excited to be working with WoodWinters on this exceptional dinner. It will be a fantastic precursor to the festive season proper when we also have our “Karma 12 days of Christmas” running into the New Year, with something festive happening every day across the traditional twelve days of Christmas.”

“Many of the events we have on are free and open to non residents as well as residents– there is something for everyone, from Christmas Wreath making to a fantastic cheese and wine showcase, to a “Loony Dook” in the Lake on New Year’s Day!”

Commenting on the three year anniversary of Karma Group’s ownership of the Hotel, Adrian said: “We’re delighted to have been here at the Port of Menteith for three years now. It was the best decision to acquire this property and make it part of the Karma portfolio so that guests from all over the world can discover the delights of the Trossachs – Scotland is a huge draw for them!

Adrian finished by saying: “Our head chef here at Karma Lake of Menteith, Joe Peden, is hugely talented, and these wine dinners are always an opportunity for him to flex his culinary muscles and create something really special for our guests. Please book early to avoid disappointment!”

With the tagline, “We Create Experiences” Karma Group, which has 44 worldwide resorts, is always keen to ensure that guests are never short of something interesting to do whilst staying at a Karma property.

For further details on Karma Lake of Menteith, which is near Stirling in Scotland, including the Wine & Whisky Dinner, plus other pricing and festive offers, please check out https://karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-lake-of-menteith/