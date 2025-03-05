Future of local transport shaped with the help of residents and businesses

Ambitious plans to improve transport and travel across West Northamptonshire over the next 20 years have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Transport Plan (LTP) details a range of proposals between now and 2045, to steer work by West Northamptonshire Council, its communities and partners to:

Make public transport an attractive option and accessible to all

Make active travel such as walking or wheeling a viable choice for short trips

Make all our transport systems safer, cleaner, and more inclusive

Improve all transport infrastructure and transport services to make them more resilient

Improve connectivity for all within and beyond West Northamptonshire

The Plan has been shaped by more than 450 responses from residents, businesses and other key stakeholders, received during a public consultation held in autumn last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

It went before the Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday 4 March and will now go to full Council next week (Thursday 13 March) when members will be asked to adopt it.

The LTP will be reviewed every five years and outlines the Council’s overarching ambition for local transport, supported by a series of strategies and policies on key topic areas. These include road safety, freight and rail, parking and active travel.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “Local transport is used for many reasons by those living and visiting our area and we want to ensure that it is as accessible as possible for all. Connectivity to wider locations is important to provide our residents with access to jobs and education facilities and we are committed to improving this. We’re also committed to investing in and enhancing all transport modes for years to come and I’d like to thank all those who took part in the consultation and shared their views.”