Young talent celebrated at Basketball Northants Bursary Awards 2025

Athena Thompson playing for GB under 18

Some of Northamptonshire’s brightest young basketball stars were recognised at the Basketball Northants Bursary Awards 2025.

The event, which took place at Westone Manor Hotel, honoured the achievements of rising players who have made their mark on the national stage.

Brian Johnson, a highly respected local coach and referee, presented the awards. In his keynote address, Johnson emphasised the importance of dedication, regular training, and mastering fundamental skills. His message resonated with the young athletes, parents, and supporters present.

“If you want to succeed in basketball, you have to commit to the journey,” he said. “Skill, fitness, and focus are all vital, and it starts with how much you’re willing to put in.”

Martin Spencer, Chair of Basketball Northants introduces Brian Johnson to the parents and children.

The Bursary Awards are given to players who have represented the Basketball England Central Aspire Super Region in the prestigious National Inter-Regional competition. This year’s talented recipients were Jamelia Gordon, Urte Maldutyte, Theo Koks, Tantai Dixon, Freddie Nesta, Akpadiaha Jack, Gracie Barrett and Ethan Kontoh

A special highlight of the event was a video message from Athena Thompson, who is currently representing Great Britain U18 Women at the EuroBasket tournament in Vilnius, Lithuania. In her message, Athena thanked Basketball Northants and Brian Johnson for her bursary award and shared her gratitude for the support she has received on her basketball journey.

The event served as both a celebration of achievement and a reminder of the potential within the county’s basketball community.