Wellingborough hockey tournament ready to celebrate 10 years

Over 80 Hockey Team 2024

This year is a special year in that it celebrates the 10th Anniversary of this tournament and also the first Over 80 Regional Tournament.

It is unique in that both Juniors and Grandmasters play in the same tournament alongside each other. This in itself must be an example of what can be achieved and what could be adopted by other sporting bodies. The World's first Men's Over 75s Hockey International match took place in Breda on November 12th, 2013. It was won by England, who beat Holland 3 – 1.

2015

Bill Greenwood, a member of Kettering Hockey Club was one of the players.and, in May 2014 when playing in the Men's Over 70s Regional Tournament, asked if, and when, the Over 75 competition was likely to take place, only to be informed that the regions were unable to field teams of 11. Thereupon, he suggested teams of 7 and thus history was made. Bill Greenwood took on the task of arranging the 1st O75 Tournament in 2015 at The Wren School, Wellingborough , Northants.

Participants 2024

Thanks and recognition should also be given to Bob Dabbs, Manager of the Wrenn Astro pitch, who has been a staunch supporter and help with this Tournament to this day. The first Regional Tournament took place over a weekend in April 2015. North couldn't raise a team and South became the first title holders. The event was supported by members of Kettering HC, and the players were invited to an evening meal on Saturday, courtesy of the club.

2016

In 2016 it seemed a shame to leave half the pitch unused, so the following year the event was advertised as a "double bill" - the O75 Regionals on one half and a competition for Under 75s (hopefully 70-ish) on the other, both to run concurrently.

This became known as the Ancients and Aspirants event. Kettering Ladies provided a team to replace North (and make the tournament easier to organise), and the Aspirants consisted of Wales Over 70s, Ousels (Bedford), St. Albans, LX and Kettvets. An outside caterer was used for the Saturday night meal at KHC clubhouse, and the weekend was a great success.

2017

A further development in 2017 was the arrangement of a couple of representative (11-a-side) matches on Friday, to be followed by the A & A (7 aside) on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, some regional teams withdrew but this was compensated by the arrival of two LX Ladies teams. ( LX Ladies are an official Over 60s Hockey Touring side with players drawn form all over England). This year was also the World's first-ever over 80s team. Final line-ups were: Ancients - Midlands, South, Over 80s, LX Ladies B, and Alliance. Aspirants -St.Albans, Wales 70s, LX Ladies A, Kettering Under 14s and a Senior Kettering team.

In spite of the problems of some teams withdrawing the tournament became a resounding success, with the inclusion of the additional teams indicating the demad for such a unique tournament.

2018

2018 followed the same pattern. As their membership increased, LX Ladies played a growing part in the event and, apart from occasional hiccups, the organisation became easier, with the Kettering Club support team gaining a few additional members. East won the Regionals this time, and Saturday evening was its usual high point.

2019

2019 saw the 5th Over 75 competition ( won by the East) and a further increase in the number of Ladies' teams participating.

2020

The year of Covid and no tournaments anywhere

2021

There were many ups and downs following the Covid outbreak plus the fact that more and more events for older players were now being organised across the country by England hockey.

Therefore the 2021 tournament saw the 7 aside tournament moved to August . An excellent 3 days with a certain amount of borrowing players between teams- one of the penalties of a congested fixture list!!

England Hockey had removed the O75s Regionals to Solihull as the regions were now all fielding teams of 11, so it needed a separate venue. The outcome was that grandmasters hockey was back on the calendar.

2022

In 2022, again the Wellingborough Tournament continued to celebrate the success of an event, but the hockey and companionship, competition and sportsmanship are the signs of its success, crowned by the great Saturday evening buffet/socials.

2023

In 2023 Bill Greenwood moved away and LX Ladies offered to take on the event.and to rename it as The Jacky Murray Memorial Hockey Festival, Jacky having been one of the founders of the Club.

In spite of a short lead-in time, it was yet another excellent weekend in spite of having no O75s again, but continuing to play with a mixture of male and female teams with a younger element still playing with the grandmasters.

There were occasions when the younger players were amazed as the grandmasters maynot have the speed of yester years but cetainly maintain the skills of a lifetime. It also showed that despite the impact of Covid the Tournament was here to stay as an annual event.

2024

2024 provided yet another repeat performance, with close-fought games among a variety of teams including LX men, teams from Alliance ( a European Touring Team), Bedford and Wales, as well as a great turnout of LX Ladies.

One of the highlights must be the goal scored by Brian Woolcott on his 87th birthday. Incidentally, Brian is one of the founder members of LX Men, back in 1995. Hockey must be the only sport where players from the age of 8 to 87, men and women, boys and gilrs can play together and against each other in the same game with total respect and considetration for each other. It is also a great way to inspire the younger players for their future dreams.

2025

This year will be ten years since the tournament 's inception – which shows that over the years the tournament has generated a lasting atmosphere of fun and friendships . This year there are 12 teams, including Alliance, Scotland and Wales.

In addition 2025 this tournament will provide yet another milestone , with the first Men Over 80s Regional competition on Friday April 11th. The 3 regions are South (of the Thames), Middle England and North (of the Wash), as there are not yet enough players to fill a full regional complement.

These players will then participate in the overall tournament on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th . This year the tournament boasts 12 teams and over 100 players which illustrates the continued growth of the Wellingborough Tournament.