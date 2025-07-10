Wellingborough boxer excited to start pro journey

CHARLIE HAMILTON

Wellingborough's own Charlie Hamilton is set to fulfil a lifelong dream on July 25th as he makes his professional boxing debut at BCB Promotions' Summer Showdown.

The 20-year-old, a decorated amateur with a national youth title and six regional titles under his belt, will step into the paid ranks at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton.

Boxing is deeply ingrained in Hamilton's family. "I began boxing when I was ten years old, and my interest came from spending time with my dad," he explained. "He used to box in the army, and my granddad also boxed. They would always be watching fights on TV, and I was hooked by the sport and wanted to start as soon as I could."

Hamilton started his journey at Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club, having his first fight at age twelve. Despite losing his initial six bouts, his passion never wavered. "I loved it and was never put off; I just wanted to get better," he recalled.

His dedication paid off significantly at fifteen when, following his father's advice, he moved to the Shoe Box Gym in Northampton. There, under the guidance of coach James Conway, Hamilton's skills truly blossomed. It's with Conway that he'll now embark on his professional career.

“I won twenty-four fights in a row, and I was training full-time," Hamilton said of his time at Shoe-Box. "The big thing for me about being at Shoe-Box was the quality of the sparring, and it has been brilliant. When I was seventeen and eighteen, I was in with monsters like Ben Vaughan and Eithan James, who were bigger and way more experienced, but it helped push me on." This intense training helped him secure national and regional titles, solidifying his decision to turn pro. "I decided soon after now was the time to make the jump to the pros; it was just a matter of time.”

The super lightweight prospect trains alongside several other fighters featured on the upcoming card. His sparring partner and former English champion Eithan James will headline the show, and unbeaten talents Klinton Baptiste, Nico Michael, and Tyselle Walfall are also scheduled to compete.

As fight night approaches, Hamilton's excitement is building. "There are always a few nerves, but the closer we get to fight night, the excitement's taking over the nerves," he shared. "I have had great preparation for this, and it's going to be a great night."

Final remaining tickets for Summer Showdown, which also features the unbeaten Yahya Abdullah, are available now, priced at £45 standard and £80 VIP. You can purchase them directly from the boxers or by emailing [email protected].