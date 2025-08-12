Victorious Northants U14 Boys shine at Lingdale

The victorious Northamptonshire team L-R - Max Edwards (Peterborough Milton GC), Harry Bliss (Northants County GC), Harry Odell (Northants County GC), Oscar Cope (Northants County GC), Riley Hammond (Northants County GC), Sam Mayman (Peterborough Milton GC), Josh Bland – Captain (Northants County GC), Mr Keith Tripp, Daniel Rees (Northants County GC), Oliver Golby (Northants County GC).

Lingdale Golf Club in Leicestershire hosted their annual competition between the best under 14 golfers from Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire and Derbyshire.

On a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, (August 10th), the Northamptonshire team battled hard on a very challenging, firm and hilly course, to secure their first win in the competition for 13 years.

The teams played for the prestigious Keith Tripp trophy, and each team consisted of eight players plus a playing reserve, with the top seven of eight combined gross scores counting.

Northamptonshire beat Derbyshire by just two shots to secure the overall win. The Northamptonshire team included Josh Bland, Sam Mayman, Oliver Golby, Harry Odell, Daniel Rees, Riley Hammond, Oscar Cope, Max Edwards, and Harry Bliss.

Northants Golf Limited Junior U-14 Team Manager Derek Mankelow commented, "This was a fantastic result after years of trying, and I am truly delighted for the boys. I knew coming into this competition we had a very good chance, as although most of this team are still young, they are excellent players that already have lots of competitive experience.

"Junior golf in Northamptonshire at this level is really strong, and I look forward to us defending the trophy next year."

Northamptonshire is blessed with a number of fantastic golf clubs where junior golfers of all levels are supported to develop both on and off the course.

If you would like to encourage boys or girls of any age to try golf, visit www.northantsgolf.co.uk or contact your local club.